South Dakota among states in region with a decline in new unemployment claims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 391 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed for the week ending Oct. 24, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. This is a decrease of 94 claims from the prior week’s total of 485.

Two other states in the five-state area had decreases, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Iowa had 4,791 claims for an increase of 576 from the prior week’s 4,215.

Minnesota had 11,766, which is an 1,933 increase over the prior week’s 9,833.

Nebraska’s claims decreased by 602 to 2,332 from the prior week’s 2,934.

North Dakota had a 285 increase in claims. The state had 1,328 compared to 1,043 in the prior week.

Two states in the region have extended unemployment benefits. Minnesota and Iowa were among the 44 states that had extended benefits for the week ending Oct. 10. South Dakota, Nebraska and North Dakota did not have extended unemployment benefits.