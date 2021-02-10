South Dakota 4-H providing 20/20 vision to people around the world

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– “I pledge my hands to larger service.” This line of the 4-H pledge serves as a core piece of the organization’s foundation as a whole in teaching the youth about the importance of community service.

This year, South Dakota 4-H chose the “20/20 Vision” project as its state-wide community service initiative. Through this project, county 4-H offices will be collecting gently used or new glasses that will be passed on to the Lions of South Dakota eyeglass collection sites, where they will then be distributed to people around the world who are in need of corrective lenses. There has also been an interest by some eyeglass centers in a few counties to partner with 4-H in becoming collection sites for this project, Hilary Risner, SDSU Extension Regional 4-H Youth Program Advisor, said.

“We are teaching youth the importance of community service and what that can do for their community, the people around them and even thinking in that larger perspective of globally, how they can, in rural America, have an effect on people in another country.” Hilary risner

In the spirit of providing people with perfect 20/20 vision, the youth set a state-wide goal of collecting 2,020 pairs of eyeglasses to donate by August 1, Risner said.

To keep the project COVID safe, the glasses will be counted by people working in the 4-H offices and then they will take them to the drop off location, rather than bringing in youth to count them like they have done with projects in previous years, Risner said.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1 billion people globally suffer from a near or distance vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed. For 123 million, the leading cause of vision impairment is uncorrected refractive errors.

According to Risner, every year, 4-H ambassadors do research and come up with a community service project that they will then present to the 4-H delegates at the annual 4-H Teen Leadership Conference in June. Those delegates then vote on the project that they believe is the most feasible for that year. They chose one state-wide project every year.

“Our state 4-H ambassadors were really in tune with the fact that we, back when we were still having to go through this process, we really had no idea how COVID would affecting us for the next 4-H year, and so they want to be able to do things that didn’t encourage large groups and that could be done really safely,” Risner said. “People can just drop them off, even make appointments with 4-H offices to drop them off if they are not comfortable.”

During the leadership conference, there were several other community service ideas brought up by ambassadors, that they have a goal of doing some year, but didn’t think they were ready for yet, Risner said.

One of these project includes creating community library “book drop offs” where you can go and pick up a book from a little hut to read and exchange, Risner said. This project has been brought up for a couple years, she said, but they are waiting for the right time to make this happen.

Another project that they hope to do at some point is a project called “Stuffed Love” where kids could donate their gently used stuffed animals to be donated to children in need at locations such as children’s hospitals, Risner said.

Last year’s state-wide community service project was “Teens for Jeans”, and through this project, 4-H youth donated pairs of gently used or new jeans to those in need within the local communities. Through that process, South Dakota 4-H was able to create a partnership with the VFW Auxiliary. The VFW Auxiliary would accept the donated jeans and distribute them, as jeans were one of its most requested items, Risner said.

Teens for Jeans- Photos courtesy of SD 4-H

Another past project was the “Soles4Souls” shoe drive, where state 4-Her’s collected over 8,000 pairs of shoes that were sent to third world countries. During the leadership conference, delegates were able to package all the shoes and send them to the Soles4Souls distribution center.

Soles4Souls shoe drive- Photos courtesy of SD 4-H

Although there is only one state-wide community service project every year, the local county 4-H offices provide members with the opportunity to participate in various projects throughout the year.

“Although they may be on a smaller scale, there are tons of community service projects that are going on across the state throughout the year,” Risner said.

Risner said there have been studies done that show that 4-H members are more likely to return to their communities and serve because of these kinds of experiences.

In a typical year, county 4-H offices come up with ways to get the youth even more involved in the state-wide projects and get them excited about community service and visually see the impact they are making, Risner said.

“A big part of 4-H is the hands on learning, so that’s the hands on component where youth can actually get in and be a part of that change that they are ultimately making,” Risner said.

If you would like to donate eyeglasses to the 20/20 vision project, reach out to your county 4-H office.