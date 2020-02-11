Some deer like living in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Deer are creatures of habit and they will often return to familiar habitat even if people are nearby, said Julie DeJong, the animal control supervisor for the city of Sioux Falls.

Deer are living within the city and gather in various-sized herds during the winter just as deer may gather in herds near farms and ranches.

“We are seeing generations of deer here, for sure. We are also seeing deer come into the city during the winter,” DeJong said.

“Deer can get set in their ways,” DeJong said. “They like to return to the same areas. They are creatures of habit.”

She’s heard from the public about doe with twins or triplets in a backyard.

The city of Sioux Falls has two main areas of focus to formally index the deer population but DeJong knows deer living beyond those two main areas. As the city grows south and east, more deer have been spotted in the southeastern part of the city, she said.

These are designated deer management zones in Sioux Falls. The city is most focused in the Northeast and South/southeast zones, but does remove some deer from the northern and western zones. Central Sioux Falls has very little deer habitat (food and cover) and so does not have many deer. Map courtesy of Sioux Falls Animal Control.



While deer and people may not cross paths often, when they do so, it is often on a street or roadway in Sioux Falls.

The city started a deer management program in 2015 as a safety measure to reduce the number of deer and vehicle collisions in the city, DeJong said.

DeJong said that according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, there was an average of 117 deer and vehicle collisions a year in Sioux Falls from 2013-2016.

“Now we average 87 a year,” DeJong said. “That shows (the management plan) is making a difference. The reduction may not seem staggering but if you are one of the 30 vehicle owners that didn’t hit a deer, the difference is significant, DeJong said

This is a map of animal crash density in Sioux Falls from 2013-2014. Map courtesy of Sioux Falls Animal Control.

DeJong does an index count of deer in two specific areas of Sioux Falls. The first area is a large area east of Interstate 229, north of Rice Street and south of Interstate 90 and near the new Highway 100, DeJong said.

The deer index count is from October of one year to September of the next. The city counted 53 deer in this area this year, 51 last year and 51 the year before, DeJong said.

This map shows the animal crash density in Sioux Falls from 2018-2019. Map courtesy of Sioux Falls Animal Control.

The second area of focus for indexing is along the Big Sioux River, mainly south of I-229 and includes Tut Hill, Tomar Park and Sertoma Park.

The October 2014 count was 54-55 deer, DeJong said. “That had been steady over the years at around 40 deer,” DeJong said. Sixty-nine deer were counted in the area this year.

While safety is a focus of the management plan the overall health of a the deer is also a factor, DeJong said.

Higher concentration of deer in smaller areas can reduce the health of deer as they compete for food, she said. Also, close quarters means the deer can more easily spread disease to each other.

The management plan includes hunters from the city’s police force or animal control department who have been trained in a specific rifle used for in-city deer hunting, DeJong said.

Archery hunters from the public who have received a hunting permit and approval from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department can also hunt deer within the city. she said.

Public and city staff hunters must hunt in designated areas, DeJong said. The areas are selected for access to deer and are a safe distance from the public so that there is no chance an individual or pet will be in the area, DeJong said.

Hunters must hunt in pairs with one shooter and one spotter.

Also, city staff must hunt with a rifle that is equipped for shooting only about 30 yards from the deer, DeJong said.

The first management hunt was in 2015 when 30 were killed. Last year, 60 deer were harvested and 70 were harvested this year.

The deer killed by city staff are donated to area food banks through the Sportsmen Against Hunger Group. Each deer has roughly 30 pounds of meat so 60 deer produced about 1,800 pounds of meet for a food bank.

City staff hunters focus on adult does because those does are more capable of producing twins or triplets, DeJong said. Some younger bucks are also shot because, they too, can end up crossing roadways and be struck by a vehicle.