SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns tonight with a double header of SoDak 16 contests.

Both of Thursday’s games will be SoDak 16 games, which means the winners are headed to the State Tournament.

The first game will feature #2 West Central vs. #15 Crow Creek at 6 p.m. #6 Castlewood will meet #11 Viborg-Hurley in the second game at 7:30 p.m.

West Central was the Class ‘A’ runner-up in 2019, but failed to reach the state tournament last year. Crow Creek is in search of their second state tournament appearance. They reached the tournament in 2018 and they’re looking to do so again this year.

Castlewood has reached the Class ‘B’ State Tournament three of the past four seasons. They were the Class ‘B’ runner-up last season. Viborg-Hurley also reached the state tournament in 2021. It’ll be a battle of two teams looking to return to the state tournament come Thursday night.

Thursday’s double header will become at 6 p.m. and you can see the games on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.