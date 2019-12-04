Snowy streets and snow alerts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic and the sun can contribute to the streets looking like this, but some side streets in Sioux Falls still look like this. That’s because the City of Sioux Falls doesn’t always issue a snow alert.

According to the City’s website, “a snow alert is declared if the City of Sioux Falls plans to plow all streets. At this time, parking restrictions go into effect across the city, and vehicles parked on all streets are subject to ticketing and towing by zone.”

However, emergency routes are always plowed after two inches or more of snow has fallen. So, if you have a car parked on those streets it must be removed. Plus, if you are in zones 1, 2 or 3 during a snow alert, you must have your car removed from the streets there as well.

The City of Sioux Falls Street Department provided this infographic with additional details about snow gates and mailboxes.

The city is also active on Twitter. The page gives helpful tips and let’s you know when snow alerts are being issued.

SNOW ALERT! The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Visit https://t.co/AmDZcWPZw1 for plowing schedules and parking restrictions. — City of Sioux Falls (@CitySiouxFalls) November 27, 2019

If your street is super slick, you can report it to the city by clicking here. You can also use that link if the plows happened to miss your street. This link will take you to a page where you can report an icy sidewalk.

Check this story later to learn what some of the reasons are that the city doesn’t issue snow alerts.