SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before classes could start two hours late in the Sioux Falls School District Friday, Dec. 9, 39 sites needed to be cleared of snow.

DeeAnn Konrad, the communications coordinator for the SFSD, said the district’s operational service department cleared snow from 16 sites and 24 playgrounds. The parking lots are cleaned first, she said.

Four contractors cleared the other 23 sites.

The sidewalks are all 39 sites are cleaned by the district’s on-site custodians, Konrad said.

The SFSD has three-year contracts with snow removal contractors, Konrad said.

“The payment is based on the types of equipment needed/used and the length of time it takes to clear the site,” Konrad said in an email to KELOLAND News. “There is no standard payment as the total inches, the type of snow, (wet and heavy vs light and fluffy), and other variables dictate the amount of time required. Every snow event is different.”

The contractors will bill the school district after each snow event.

The work doesn’t always stop when the parking lots are cleared. Snow piles may need to be hauled away to make room for the next snow event, Konrad said.

Before making a decision on a late start, “A team of SFSD leaders drives each section of town,” Konrad said.

The district consults with the National Weather Service, the district’s transportation contractor School Bus Inc, Sioux Area Metro and the Sioux Falls street department as well as snow removal contractors and other service providers, Konrad said.

Sioux Falls street superintendent Dustin Hansen said the school district consulted his department about the Dec. 8 and 9 storm.

What about the streets next to or near the school?

Generally, Hansen said, routes to schools could be a secondary priority route.

Because the city issued a snow alert with this week’s storm the city adjusted its approach to snow removal, Hansen said. Reported snowfalls around nine and 10 inches in some areas.

The city’s plan treats secondary streets more like residential streets because of the amount and type of snow, he said.

City snow removal crews can’t get to all streets around all schools immediately, Hansen said.

The main routes to schools are generally cleared earlier, Hansen said.

Konrad said each weather event has its own set of circumstances. The ability of city crews to clear streets and ability for buses to reach neighborhoods are among the circumstances considered by the district. So are, temperature, wind speed, future forecasts, and previous snowfall totals.