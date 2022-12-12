SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Whitman is the president of Yard Smart, a Sioux Falls landscaping and snow removal company. Most of the year Whitman has a staff of around three full-time employees. During the winter, however, that can grow to around 20 seasonal workers.

Whitman says that this year, such workers have been hard to come by. He credits the pandemic for a portion of the worker shortage. “A lot of people found other sources to make income,” he said. “It seems like the labor force just hasn’t come back.”

The work itself can be hard. “The work that we do is very physically demanding,” said Whitman. “A lot of people aren’t up to that type of work — our crew went 32 hours during this last storm, then they took a break for a couple of hours then went back out.”

Whitman explained the type of strain that this kind of work can carry, noting that many of the employees were complaining of shoulder pain by the end of the night.

This applies to plow drivers as well, Whitman said. “Pushing that snow and slamming into snow piles all night long — your spine can start hurting easily because your back is taking a lot of jolting back and forth.”

In order to retain employees when the market is tight and the labor is rough, Whitman has upped his wages.

“Right now I’m offering wages that are higher than I’ve ever offered before,” Whitman said. “We’re starting at $30/hour with a one dollar/hour raise per storm that they don’t miss work, capped at $40/hour.”

A large reason for the high wage and the per storm raises is due to the challenging hours.

“This storm, we started at 4:00 a.m.,” said Whitman. “It’s not for everyone.” He notes that it truly is an on-call job, and that it can be a challenge for those who already have full-time jobs to make time for snow removal. “During the week — between 8 and 5 is the hardest time to get employees to come in,” he said.