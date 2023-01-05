SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As crews work to remove the latest snowfall from the streets of Sioux Falls, the piles where the snow is deposited continue to grow.

KELOLAND News spoke with Sioux Falls Street Manager Dustin Hansen about the snow piles on Thursday afternoon, and he told us that the majority of the snow currently on the piles isn’t even from the most recent snow event.

Rather, Hansen said the current piles are from snow that fell in December. He added that the City is currently still focused on plowing streets, and once that is done, snow removal — a process he expects to take 3-4 weeks — can begin in earnest.

Most of the snow that is hauled off city streets and sidewalks is done using large side-dump trailers.

Hansen says on Thursday, there were only about 20 of these trucks hauling snow, as plowing was still in effect, but noted that once that’s complete, there could be as many as 70-80 trucks running per shift.

As for the amount of snow in the piles, Hansen said that the snow event prior to this one saw about 1,200 loads of snow hauled. To clean up this one, he projects upwards of 3,000 loads, adding that the piles are likely to triple in size.

Once the snow is piled up, it will sit there until it melts away — a process Hansen says he’s seen take until late July. Eventually however, all that will be left is a pile of dirt and trash.

Hansen says once the snow is completely melted, the leftover debris will be scooped up and hauled to the city dump.