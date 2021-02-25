Snow melt can add a million gallons a day to waste treatment system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow melt has added up to one million gallons of water a day to the Sioux Falls wastewater treatment system, said wastewater superintendent Mark Perry.

“That’s not very much,” Perry said of one million gallons. The city has an input of about 15 million gallons a day, Perry said.

Snow melt doesn’t enter the sanitary sewer system by design.

“It gets in whichever way it can,” Perry said. “Water has the ability to get where ever it wants to go.”

One way water enters is through cracks or leaks, even tiny ones, in sanitary sewer lines.

The city has 1,000 miles of main line sanitary lines along with 1,000 miles of service lines, Perry said.

The increase of one million gallons doesn’t pose any problems for the treatment process, Perry said.