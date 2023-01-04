SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week.

Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News Wednesday afternoon.

Ruby Zuraff, co-owner of Roo’s says that their team did run operations on Monday. “We poll our drivers and see what works better for their schedules, and they wanted to work Monday, so we did run on Monday,” she said. “We had to wait and see what the weather did on Tuesday.”

The weather did a lot on Tuesday.

Due to the heavy snowfall, Roo’s, along with many other local servicers, did not run on Tuesday or Wednesday. “It’s been a little challenging — we have not seen this kind of snowfall in many years,” Zuraff said.

At issue is the sheer amount of snow. “Being able to get around, and really just being able to have our drivers safe on the road is our most important thing for us,” said Zuraff. “Obviously we want to be able to service the customer as much as possible, but with the residential roads just the way they are, it makes it challenging.”

Due to this, Zuraff says Roo’s has called off all residential routes in Sioux Falls for the remainder of the week. “Our main thing is just to stay out of the way of the city crew as they get the snow moving, and then we can resume routes in a timely fashion,” she said.

While snow removal in Sioux Falls is expected to take more time, Zuraff says routes in Tea and Harrisburg will likely be able to be collected later this week. “We’ll see what tomorrow brings,” she said.

Tom McKnelly, owner of RBS Sanitation says that due to the road conditions and snow, his crews did not run any routes in either rural areas or in Sioux Falls. However, they were able to make it to some residential stops in Tea and Harrisburg.

McKnelly says that in the areas RBS is able to run, a deciding factor will be whether the operators can safely reach your cans. If your cans aren’t at the curbside and your driveway hasn’t been cleared, he says he doesn’t want to risk an injury to his drivers by asking them to haul cans back to the truck through 13″ of snow.

This rule, notes McKnelly, also applies to commercial businesses who will need to clear snow away from their dumpsters. “We’re garbage removal, not snow removal,” he noted.

That deep snow as a whole is having an effect on where even the large trucks can go.

Generally, Zuraff says garbage trucks tend to do well in the snow, as long as they have some weight to them, “but when it’s this deep of snow, I don’t want to impact the safety of our fleet or drivers.”

Johnn Cressman, the 3rd generation owner of Cressman Sanitation, Inc. explained what made this snow different than previous big snowfalls he, his father and his grandfather before him dealt with.

Normally, said Cressman, when a big early-winter snowfall comes along, it tends to be a light powdery snow. By contrast, the last several snowfalls we’ve received have been filled with heavy, wet snow.

Cressman says this type and amount of snow has even the heavy garbage trucks struggling when having to continuously stop and start. Navigating around other vehicles stuck in snow is also a challenge; one that poses risk, and that Cressman says he prefers to avoid.

This break in service comes at the tail end of a holiday weekend, which means that for many, garbage may be piling up. Despite this, Zuraff says customers have been taking the challenge in stride. “Our customers have been more than understanding — and just want our drivers to keep safe,” she said.

The holiday weekend also presents another challenge. Cressman explained that because of the New Year holiday, the city dump was closed on Saturday, meaning that for the many operators who didn’t run on Monday, they were already a day behind when the snow fell.

Safety was at the core of Zuraff’s message throughout. “Whichever company you have, your drivers are doing what they can to get your cans emptied,” she said.

In order to help keep drivers safe when they resume residential pick-ups, Zuraff asks customers to made sure their cans are by the curb, and that there is a clear route to them.