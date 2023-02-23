SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Towns in southwestern Minnesota cleaned up today after a snow storm followed by a blizzard swept through the region Tuesday through Thursday.

KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said 13 inches of snow fell in Ivanhoe in Lincoln County while 16 fell in Edgerton in Pipestone County. Hills, in Nobles County, got 10.5 inches.

Tyler city administrator/clerk Stephanie LaBrune said the wind made it difficult to determine how much snow the city got but estimated it was about 16 inches. “It’s definitely deep,” she said.

Tyler was one of the cities in the storm’s bullseye.

Towns such as Edgerton, Ivanhoe, Tyler and Hills are on or are not far from the Buffalo Ridge, a terrain of higher elevation in that area of the state.

At a corner in Tyler, Minnesota, City of Tyler photo.

Cleaning up in Tyler, Minnesota. City of Tylerphoto

A windrow of snow on a street in Tyler, Minnesota. City of Tyler photo

Intersection in Tyler, Minnesota, City of Tyler photo

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said the Buffalo Ridge would affect this week’s storm in southwestern Minnesota.

The terrain of the Buffalo Ridge can influence weather, Rutt said.

With this week’s storm, the “wind will be buffering up against the ridge, that it an extra lift. In this case, the extra lift causes extra vertical motion,” Rutt said.

The storm will be more active in the ridge area, he said on Feb. 21.