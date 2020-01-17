Snow, forecasted blizzard leads to additional closings in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND has an on-air and an online Closeline system with more than 100 entries as of 11 a.m. Friday.

This article is dedicated to events, sports games and other organizations not listed on our system.

The following are closed:

Government offices in: Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Turner, Union, Walworth and Yankton are closing January 17, 2020 at 1 P.M.