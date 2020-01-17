Snow, forecasted blizzard leads to additional closings in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND has an on-air and an online Closeline system with more than 100 entries as of 11 a.m. Friday.
This article is dedicated to events, sports games and other organizations not listed on our system.
The following are closed:
Government offices in: Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Turner, Union, Walworth and Yankton are closing January 17, 2020 at 1 P.M.
- American Legion: Sioux Falls, S.D. – Closing January 17, 2020 at 2 P.M. No band January 17 & 18
- American Lutheran Church: Webster, S.D. – Lutefisk supper postponed to January 19, 2020 at 5 P.M.
- ARC/PLC Farm Program: Ivanhoe, M.N. – Postponed to January 31 at 9 A.M. at the Lincoln Elementary School auditorium
- Baltic Library – Closed January 18, 2020
- Central Lyon Winter Formal – Postponed to February 1, 2020
- Colton Library – Closed January 18, 2020
- Crooks Library – Closed January 18, 2020
- Feeding South Dakota: Sioux Falls, S.D. – Food giveaway cancelled for January 17, 2020
- FEMA Centers: Alexandria, Madison, Mitchell and Plankinton – Closing January 17, 2020 at 1 P.M.
- Garretson Library – Closed January 18, 2020
- Girls Hanson Classic: Mitchell, S.D, – Postponed to January 20, 2020
- Hand County Courthouse: Miller, S.D. – Closing January 17, 2020 at 11 A.M.
- Hartford Library – Closed January 18, 2020
- Humboldt Library – Closed January 17 & 18, 2020
- Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence Concert: Rapid City, S.D. – Cancelled and it will not be rescheduled.
- Kingsbury County Youth Wrestling Tournament: De Smet, S.D. – Postponed to February 7, 2020
- Midco Aquatic Center: Sioux Falls, S.D. – Closing January 17, 2020 at 12 P.M. Closed January 18, 2020
- Mike Durfee State Prison – No visitation on January 17 & 18, 2020
- Minnehaha County Courthouse: Sioux Falls, S.D. – Closing January 17, 2020 at 12:00 P.M.
- Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip (Empire Mall): Sioux Falls, S.D. – Ribbon cutting postponed to January 24, 2020
- Sioux Falls School District – No activities January 18, 2020
- Sioux Falls Community Centers & Ice Rinks – Closed January 17 & 18, 2020
- South Dakota State Penitentiary & Jameson Annex – No visitation January 17, 2020
- VFW Post 2118: Brookings, S.D. – No bingo January 17, 2020
- Yankton Community Work Center – No visitation January 17, 2020
- YMCA: Sioux Falls, S.D. – No games on January 18, 2020