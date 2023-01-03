Car stuck in the snow bank in southeastern Sioux Falls. Photo from Krista Burns.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.

The snow from Monday (Jan. 2) into Tuesday (Jan. 3) may not surpass the 26 inches that fell on Feb. 17 and 18, 1962, but it’s likely going to reach the top 10. The city received 16.6 inches of snow on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 1968. That ranks third in heaviest 24-hour snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 11:15 a.m. today, Sioux Falls had around 11.5 inches of snow.

South Dakota State University’s Mesonet weather tracker listed the snow depth in Sioux Falls at 11 inches at 6 a.m. today. At 11:45 a.m., the snow depth was 17 inches.

The city of Mitchell could get as much as 20 inches. While it may not fall exactly in a 24 hour period, it will be significant amount, even when compared to the record 24 inches that fell on March 10, 1956.

Snow in Mitchell as of Tuesday morning. Photo from Charmayne Marie Henrickson

The last time Pickstown got this much snowfall was 17 inches on Jan. 18, 2017. KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said at noon today, Pickstown was reporting 19 inches.

Crooks reported 18 inches. One year ago, no snowfall was reported in Crooks.

The city of Winner got 31 inches of snow in December this year. A foot of snow fell on Dec. 31, 2021, which is the record.

KELOLAND meteorologists predict that Winner will likely get 12 inches or slightly more in this storm.

Winner got 12 inches on Jan. 19, 1988. The most ever for one day in January.

A KELOLAND Live Cam photo of Winner at about noon on Tuesday.

The Yankton area had a big snowfall on 16 inches on Jan. 20, 1988. The area got 12 inches on Feb. 24, 2017.

Two days in January in 1949 were big snow days in Gregory. The city received 6 inches on Jan. 3 and another 10 inches on Jan. 10. Seventeen inches of snow were recorded on Jan. 20, 1988.

A section of southwestern Minnesota is expected to get 10 to 16 inches of snow.

Pipestone, Minnesota, got 2 inches on Jan. 3, 1975. That’s the high for Jan. 3. It had a total snowfall for January of 9 inches by Jan. 3, 1960.

Snow in Pipestone as of early Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of Julie Carrow

Marshall, Minnesota, got 16 inches of snow on Feb. 20, 1952, 14.5 inches fell on Nov. 27, 2001, and 12 inches on Dec. 28, 1982.

The National Weather Service website data for Worthington is from Dec. 1, 1971 and after.

Worthington’s last January double digit snowfall was on Jan. 20, 1988, when 12 inches fell. The area got 13 inches on Dec. 28, 1982.