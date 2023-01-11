SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District.

The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Back in the winter of 1996-1997 the district had four snow days. The first one was on December 18 and the last one was on February 4.

The school district already has had three snow days this school year, Uthe said.

In the early 2000s, the district had three late starts in the 2000-2001 school year. There was also a snow day on January 30.

Several late starts happened in March from 2001 through 2006.

During the 2007-2008, only the preschool students were dismissed early one day in March because of snow issues.

An ice storm in April of 2013 caused three straight snow days on April 10 through April 12 during the 2012-2013 school year. The school year also included a snow day because of wind chill on January 31.

The winter of 2018-2019 school year included three snow days: a snow day because of wind chill, one early dismissal and three late starts.

The district caught a break in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 when there was one snow day each school year.