Sneak peek: A look inside the Showcase of Remodeled Homes

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire is set to hold its Showcase of Remodeled Homes Saturday and Sunday, displaying some of the area’s latest examples of home modeling and restyling trends. KELOLAND News got an early look at one of the homes on the showcase to see just what’s in store this year.

The showcase runs from noon to 5 p.m. each day and consists of 16 projects located throughout the communities of Sioux Falls, Valley Springs, Harrisburg and Hartford.

The grey and gloom of the drizzly Friday morning did not permeate the walls of the newly designed house which Alana Reinfeld, designer with Amdahl Construction, says was built in the 1970s near Tuthill Park.

Walking through the front door, KELOLAND News found a bright, open and welcoming home. Reinfeld then began to explain how the remodel brought this version of the house to life.



Living room: old vs. new

“It had segmented rooms. We had the formal dining room, we had the smaller kitchen, a dinette and a jam-packed mudroom,” Reinfeld said. “We opened up some walls, made a large kitchen here, had a dinette area — and then added a laundry room in square footage and made a back entry mudroom.”

Combined kitchen and dining room with open shelving and coffee/dry bar

Other updates included an opened up staircase, new engineered hardwood oak floors throughout, new mill-work and paint.

Manufactured quartz countertops and dark blue cabinets pair with opposing subway tile and accent wallpaper

When it comes to cost, Reinfeld said this home remodel came in at a total range of $125,000-$150,000. When looking at just a kitchen remodel, Reinfeld says the cost can easily land in a range between $40,000-$80,000 depending on the types and costs of different cabinets, counter tops and flooring options.



Old kitchen vs. view into the living room

One question many people may have going into a remodel is “how can I make sure this holds its value,” or “how can I be sure it won’t become dated?” When considering this in your design, Reinfeld says its important to sort out your priorities. “We ask the people ‘how long do you want to be at the house?’ If you want to be here longer than 5-7 years, then kind of do the remodel for yourself.”

Reinfeld says that no matter what you do, time will eventually catch up with the design, so that’s why its important to consider how long you want to live in the house. “You’re going to do something wild and crazy, like a wallpaper,” she said. “Pick out what you like. Someone’s not going to like it in the future, so pick it for yourself. Enjoy it.”

That being said, Reinfeld says that if you want to give your design a greater chance of longevity, there are some things you can do.

“Start with a base in the neutral,” she said. “Start with your neutrals, get your spacing, get your floor plan correct — and then build off of that, but have fun with your own stuff. It’s your remodel, it’s your money today; it’s someone else’s problem later on. They’re still going to buy your house, but they can jazz it up later.”

This philosophy shifts, however, if you don’t plan to stay long. “Are these people trying to live here for 3-4 years and flip it and move on? Then it’s a different discussion.”

Coffee/dry bar and accent wallpaper

Asked about the hot remodel trends today, Reinfeld describes some of details they had incorporated into this house. “We’re doing a lot of dry bar/wet bars because of COVID,” she said. “Just bringing the basement bar upstairs — people don’t hang out in their basement as much when they have the cozy living rooms right off the kitchen.”

Open shelving and lower drawers for storage

Another trend she points out is drawer storage. “Instead of having a bunch of upper [cabinets], we’re opening up the wall space, making it feel a little bit lighter.”

Manufactured quartz counter tops

Reinfeld says that when it comes to scheduling a remodel, cabinets are key. “We usually start a project 3-4 weeks before cabinets are set to arrive,” she said. This is because cabinets have to be planned out in advance to account for the placement of plumbing, appliances, outlets and even windows.



Kitchen: old vs. new

Reinfeld says that all total, this remodel took a little over 2.5 months. That being said, if you want to do a remodel, your timeline will be much more than a few months. This is because in addition to the actual work, all the planning and design must also be done. Beyond this, there is also the possibility of a delay via waitlist for contractors and design companies. When it comes to initiating a remodel, the advice is clear; the sooner the better.

View from the remodeled living room into the kitchen

Tilt-out windows provide ventilation and unobstructed views

Combined kitchen/dining with original artwork

You can see more of this house and see the latest in home remodel style and trends at all of the projects on Saturday and Sunday. The cost of admission is $5, which will get you access to all projects on both events. Tickets can be purchased in person at any of the locations during the event.