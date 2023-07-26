SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were outside for any stretch of the morning in much of eastern South Dakota on July 26, you likely noticed a sort of haze settle across the landscape.

Haze on the Lake Madison Live Cam at 7:55 a.m. on July 26, 2023.

If you were like me, you may have also checked the air quality and found that it was mostly pretty good.

Today, KELOLAND News’ meteorologist Meghan Chada helped explain the factors that may have contributed to this haze, and as the title says, smoke may indeed have been involved.

Chada showed us the map below, which shows the wildfire smoke projection throughout the afternoon and into Thursday.

July 26, 2023 Wildfire Smoke Map

With the amount of smoke, you might expect air quality to have been lower, but Chada explained that the relatively good air quality is likely do to the smoke being high in the upper atmosphere; too high to impact our lungs, but definitely in position to effect the sunlight streaming through.

But smoke is only one potential piece of this particular puzzle. Another major reason for the haze could be the moisture in the air. We can see in the fog satellite map below that a layer of fog has been drifting across the state throughout Wednesday.

July 26, 2023 Fog Map

This fog is a representation of the moisture in the air, and to put it simply, we have a lot of it. Chada illustrated this fact by showing a map of the dew-point across the state.

Dew Point map on July 26, 2023

“That’s bad,” Chada said, putting into context the numbers in the high 60s and 70s. This high dew point could be a contributing factor to have nearer to the ground. As the day warms up, this large amount of moisture in the environment begins to evaporate, taking water off the ground and putting it into the air.

Heat Index map

It is this dew point, combined with the temperature, that will more or less indicate our level of humidity in the air. In Sioux Falls, the humidity around 9:00 a.m. was 84%. There was indeed a lot of moisture in the air.

The final factor that may have been at play this morning is thanks to a phenomena known as ‘corn sweat’. According to the National Weather Service, a single acre of corn can give off 3,000-4,000 gallons of water each day. This is due to the process of transpiration.

Meteorologist Brian Karstens demonstrated it back in 2004.