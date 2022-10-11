SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The gubernatorial race is tight with a month to go before the election, according to a new poll by SDSU.

The South Dakota State University Poll released its results Tuesday after polling 565 South Dakota voters. The poll has a margin of error of 4% which is also the difference between Governor Kristi Noem and candidate Jamie Smith.

Noem leads the race with 45% of responses in her favor. Smith, the Democratic nominee, is close behind her at 41%. The remaining 14% of voters are still not sure which candidate they’ll vote for in November.

The poll also breaks down the gender of the responses with women leaning more toward Smith (48%) and men supporting Noem (52%).

A further breakdown of the poll shows that 91% of Democrats polled were in favor of Smith with 80% of Republicans supporting Noem. Only 3% of Democrats said they’d vote for Noem while 7% of Republicans said they’d vote for Smith in November.

In the Senate race, things aren’t quite as close.

Senator John Thune comes out on top in the SDSU poll with 53% of responders saying they would vote for him. Thune’s opponent, Brian Bengs, snags 28% of support with the remaining 20% of voters undecided.