SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A civil lawsuit against the city of Sioux Falls and Wholestone Farms has been dismissed.

Court documents say the case was dismissed on Thursday, Nov. 30 after two previous hearings were held. An initiated measure looking to ban slaughterhouses from city limits failed in the November election with 51% (28,988) of voters voting “no” and 47% (26,707) voting “yes,” according to the official results.

A group called Smart Growth Sioux Falls turned in more than 10,000 signatures to get a municipal ballot measure to amend zoning ordinances in Sioux Falls. Smart Growth Sioux Falls also filed a lawsuit asking for an injunction to stop Wholestone Farms from opening a custom butcher shop ahead of the election.

Campaign finance reports published by the city clerk’s office show biofuel company POET gave more than $1 million to Smart Growth Sioux Falls.

In October, ahead of the Nov. 8 election, Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits already issued for Wholestone Farms by the city of Sioux Falls. Judge Hanson said a trial would need to be held for the court to provide “extraordinary relief” to the plaintiffs.

Pork producers and the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce celebrated the slaughterhouse ordinance failing in the November election.

Wholestone Farms held a ribbon cutting on a butcher shop on the site where it hopes to open a $500 million pork processing plant.