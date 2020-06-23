Smaller towns, counties earmarked for share of COVID-19 relief money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bottles of hand sanitizer and operations of a city pool could both benefit from federal CARES Act or COVID-19 relief money to be distributed to South Dakota counties and cities, local government officials said.

Gov. Kristi Noem said $200 million will be available to cities and counties to reimburse communities for eligible coronavirus related expenses. The $200 million will be split into $58,440,371 for counties and $141,559,629 for cities, according to the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management’s website.

Beresford, estimated Census 2019 population of 2,026, could receive up to $458,030.

City finance director Elaine Johnson said the city’s COVID-19 expenses may not add up to $458,030 but there will definitely be expenses.

The city subscribed to a Zoom membership so that council meetings could be broadcast over the internet and the public could access them, Johnson said.

The police department also had additional expenses. “For businesses that were closed during the pandemic, the police made sure those businesses stayed safe,” Johnson said. That required some additional time, she said.

Items such as sanitizer and personal protection equipment may be obvious coronavirus expenses but some needs aren’t so obvious.

Noem said in news conferences on Monday and Tuesday that she has requested more flexibility with CARES Act money so that it can be used to recoup lost sales tax revenue. She’s made the request to lawmakers in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Treasury Department.

“That would definitely be helpful,” Hartford city administrator Teresa Sidel said of using COVID-19 relief money to recoup lost sales tax revenue.

Hartford could receive up to $758,258 in eligible COVID-19 reimbursement. The city’s population is 3,354.

Although the city’s sales tax revenue has not yet taken a big drop, the drop could be coming with May figures, Sidel said.

Sales tax revenue “makes up 20 to 23% of our budget,” Sidel said. Any dip in sales tax revenue will be noticed.

Beresford has a first penny, second penny and third penny sales taxes, Johnson said. “Our third penny, the bed, booze and board tax, has taken a hit,” Johnson said.

The third penny tax revenue is used to make payments on debt for the city’s pool and community event center and to help pay for the operations of each, Johnson said.

The ability to recoup lost third penny sales tax revenue “would be beneficial,” Johnson said.

County COVID-19 expenses

Jessica Beringer, a deputy auditor in Clay County in Vermillion, said some COVID-19 expenses the county has been tracking include installing plexiglass at counters in the courthouse and similar safeguards at June election sites to protect staff and the public.

There are some upcoming court trials in Lyman County that will result in some COVID-19 expenses, county auditor Deb Halverson said.

Clay County could receive up to $929,461 in eligible COVID-19 reimbursement and Lyman County could receive up to $249,772 in eligible COVID-19 reimbursement.

Population determines reimbursement allocation

Noem said during a Tuesday news conference in Rapid City that distribution of COVID-19 relief money to cities and counties is based on population.

The state does not determine the amount, she said. The amount is not tied to the number of COVID-19 cases in each county or city.

The BFM website includes the Census Bureau’s 2019 estimated population for the state’s cities and counties in its distribution charts.

Union County, for example, has a population of 15,932 and could receive up to $1,052,464 in COVID-19 expense reimbursement. The county had 117 positive COVID-19 cases and 105 recovered cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s website.

The town of Toronto, population 209, could receive up to $47,250 in COVID-19 reimbursement. Toronto is in Deuel County, population 4,351. The county had one positive case of COVID and one recovered case on June 23, according to the S.D. DOH.

The town of White Rock with a population of three could receive up to $678 in COVID-19 reimbursement. White Rock is in Roberts County, which had 40 COVID-19 cases and 37 recoveries as of June 23, according to the S.D. DOH.

Minnehaha County and the city of Sioux Falls, the largest county and city in the state, could receive the most COVID-19 reimbursement.

Minnehaha County could receive $12,758,388 in reimbursement while Sioux Falls could receive $41,551,151 in reimbursement. Add $4,038,102 in possible reimbursement for Lincoln County and the Sioux Falls and its two county location account for about $59.2 million of the total $200 million available to counties and cities.

Pennington County and Rapid City as the second largest population areas in the state are also eligible for a good-size share of the earmarked money.

Pennington County could receive up to $7,515,950 in reimbursement while Rapid City could receive up to $17,521,554 in reimbursement.

There were 466 COVID-19 cases and 312 recoveries on June 23, according to the S.D. DOH.