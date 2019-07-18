Six ways to beat the heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It important with heat indexes near 105-110 degrees both Thursday and Friday in parts of KELOLAND to take steps to beat the heat. Here are six ways to protect yourself:

1) Wear appropriate clothing

Pick lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, according to the CDC. It’s also important to wear the right type of sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out).

2) Stay cool indoors

It’s important to try to be in air conditioning as much as possible. Health officials say go inside even to just shopping mall or the library. It’s also important to check on family and friends during this heatwave.

3) Do not leave children or pets in cars

It’s a sad story we hear about all too often. Children left in cars in the heat. In 2018, 52 children died of vehicular heatstroke according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Already in 2019, there have been 19 deaths reported. Even with a window open, the temperature can rise dramatically. The CDC recommends to remind yourself a child is in the car by keeping a stuffed animal in a car seat. When the child is buckled in, put the stuffed animal upfront.

Pet deaths are also common in this weather. The Brookings Police Department said on Facebook they received a number of calls last week of dogs locked in cars.

~An Avoidable Tragedy~Every summer, as temperatures rise, so does the danger of animals dying because they are… Posted by Brookings Police Department – SD on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

4) Stay hydrated

The CDC says don’t wait until you are thirsty. Drink a lot of fluids. Medical experts say to stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks because you actually lose more body fluid.

Experts also say to avoid very cold drinks, because they can actually cause stomach cramps.

5) Know the signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion

It’s important to know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The CDC put together this graphic to spot the signs:

Courtesy: CDC

Also, be sure to check on family and friends.

6) Download the KELOLAND Storm Tracker App

You need the valuable tools such as heat index and the hour-by-hour forecast. That can all be found in the KELOLAND Storm Tracker App.

With heat index values so high, you need to use the @KELOLAND Storm Tracker app. It shows a heat index of 100 right now. 🥵 https://t.co/qUUANfggye pic.twitter.com/isqi1bCgul — Michael Geheren (@mgeheren) July 18, 2019

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.