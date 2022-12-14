SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another day of school closings, snow and travel challenges for much of northeastern and parts of eastern South Dakota today.

Roads conditions are not good in much of the northeast.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a 1 p.m. news release it “anticipates closing I-29 (both northbound and southbound) from the city of Watertown to the North Dakota border late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable during the evening and overnight hours.”

Although snow is falling, the SDDOT 511 road condition map does not list many roads with no travel advised as of 1 p.m. Many roads are listed as having snow, slush and scattered slippery spots. Reduced speeds apply to many roads, according to the SDDOT.

Removing the snow in Aberdeen



Robin Bobzien, the director of public works and city engineer in Aberdeen said on Wednesday the city received about 5 inches of snow as of midnight with another inch that fell as of 11:50 a.m. today.

“It’s snowing again and accumulating a little bit,” Bobzien said shortly before noon.

Aberdeen is among the northeastern South Dakota cities and towns that could get 12 or more inches of snow through noon Friday.

“I’m guessing we will be around that 10 inches,” Bobzien said.

Temperatures have been above freezing for much of the time and hovered around 34 at 11:45 a.m., he said.

“We’ve had good temperatures for melting. Right now things are turning wet,” Bobzien said.

Temperatures will drop and the snow and wet will freeze again, he said.

Overall snow plow equipment has been running until dark with some working into the evening. Most snow plow equipment is back on the streets at around 4 a.m., he said.

Plows will go out in a situation of an emergency call or similar, Bobzien said.

Interstate 29 looking west near Peever exit, shortly before 11 a.m. on Dec. 14. SDDOT 511 camera photo.

The 511 camera on U.S. Highway 12 near Waubay posted this photo at 11 a.m.

SDDOT camera on U.S. Highway 12 near Waubay posted at about 11 a.m. on Dec. 14.

KELOLAND Weather made the graphic below to show road conditions across the state. The area circled in red are sections with no travel advised as of 5:46 a.m. today.

The Day County Sheriff’s Office posted about 9 a.m. a photo of road conditions in U.S. Highway 12 near Bluedog Lake. A vehicle had gone off the road almost hit the lake.

Day County Sheriff’s Office photo from Dec. 14.

A chunk of the northeastern part of the state is under a winter storm warning. The northeastern area stretches from Aberdeen and north to the North Dakota border, east to the Minnesota border and south just past Watertown. Huron is also in a winter storm warning.

Redfield is also in a winter storm warning. KELOLAND’s Live Cam captured this photo of Redfield from about 9 a.m.

A KELOLAND Live Cam photo from about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Redfield.

KELOLAND Weather predicts that sections of northeastern South Dakota could get more than 12 inches of snow through noon on Friday.

That includes Aberdeen, Huron, Watertown and Sisseton.