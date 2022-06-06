SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While school is out for the summer the reading hasn’t stopped at the Siouxland Libraries in Sioux Falls.

The 2022 Summer Reading Program kicked off last week and families in Sioux Falls have already started the challenges. Hannah Egner with Peak Performance Training Center said that they bring their summer camp kids to the library at least once a week to find books for their reading time.

“It’s really nice because some of our students are reading longer books so it’s going to take many weeks to finish a book and so in order for them to get prizes, then they can use the summer reading log that the library offers,” Egner said.

Librarian Lucy Steiger said that the Siouxland libraries average about 3,500 participants in the Summer Reading Program.

“We get about 2,500 kids that participate,” Steiger said.

While the program is most popular among the K-5 age range, it also has challenges for infants, teens, and adults who want to participate.

“The adult ones are kind of newer,” Steiger said. “We used to have the adult winter reading program but a lot of families like to do both, you know with their kids and with the adults so both summer and winter are for the entire family.”

Birth – 5 summer reading program

K-5 summer reading challenge

Adult summer reading challenge

The program runs from June 3 until August 12, which adds up to ten weeks of reading for participants. Prizes are available as people work their way through the challenges as well as for participants who complete the entire program.

In addition to the Summer Reading Program, the libraries have several summer events and story times across Sioux Falls for kids and parents looking for summer activities for their children.

“We’ve got some traveling story times that are kind of throughout different areas in Sioux Falls in the parks outside, we’ve got ZooMobiles lined up for all the different library branches,” Steiger said.

And for kids who want to visit the library in their neighborhood during the day, Student Success Cards allow kids to check out items from the library and utilize online educational resources without their parent or guardian.