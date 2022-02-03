VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The Thursday Game of the Week returns this Thursday, with a top five showdown in Class ‘A’ boys basketball. #4 Sioux Valley will play host to #5 Flandreau.

Flandreau has won thirteen straight contests which has them at 13-1. That record has them atop the Region 2A standings. Sioux Valley owns an impressive 10-2 record. Their two losses have come at the hands of class ‘B’ #1 De Smet and Flandreau.

The two teams have played once already this year. Flandreau met Sioux Valley in the Big East Tournament Championship. Flandreau powered past Sioux Valley, 70-40 on January 8.

Thursday’s game will feature some of the best talent in class ‘A’ boys basketball.

Sioux Valley has been led by a talented trio including Alec Squires, Oliver Vincent and Hayden Ruesink.

Flandreau also has a lot of talent including Tash Lunday and Chase LeBrun.

Both teams also have plenty of depth, which will lead to a fun and competitive contest.

Thursday’s game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch the contest on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.