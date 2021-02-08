Sioux Valley boys improve to 14-1 and build on last year’s success

VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Valley boys basketball team finished the 2019-20 season with an impressive 21-1 record, earning them a spot in the class ‘A’ state tournament. However, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, which brought last season’s success to a screeching halt.

Following wins over Flandreau and McCook Central/Montrose this past week, the Cossacks have improved to 14-1 this season. Paired with last season’s performance, Sioux Valley is 35-2 over the past two years.

“I love playing with my dudes, they’re my guys and you can’t get a better team than this,” Sioux Valley senior Kelton Vincent said. “I’m just living in the moment and especially with the games getting taken away last year, we’re not taking anything for granted.”

The Cossacks suffered their first loss of this season back on January 23 when they fell to then top-ranked Dakota Valley, 86-73.

Sioux Valley was given a 12-day break to prepare for their next game against the Flandreau Fliers.

Sioux Valley started strong and finished from there as they picked up a 62-49 win.

“The start was so big to the game and you just don’t know what you’re going to get coming out of the start, when you’ve been on a long layoff, like we’ve been and on a break that was after a loss as well,” Sioux Valley head coach Bill Vincent said.

“We have a program goal to never lose two in a row, so that was our goal coming in and of course we were all fired up coming off a big loss,” Vincent said.

The Cossacks had four players that scored eight points or more in Thursday’s win over the Fliers.

Player Points Kelton Vincent 19* Oliver Vincent 13 Hayden Ruesink 13 Parker Puetz 8 Damian Danzeisen 6 Cody Gatzke 3 Sioux Valley Points by Player vs. Flandreau *Game High

“When everyone is feeling it and the ball is moving around, that’s when we are really good,” Vincent said. “I still think we are good when it’s me and Oliver (Vincent) scoring, but of course, we’re that much better when everybody is hitting shots.”

Sioux Valley is scoring nearly 65 points per contest this season and much of that success can be credited to them spacing the floor.

“That’s always a goal, to space the floor, because if you space the floor and somebody gets a good drive, then somebody is bound to be open when the defense collapses,” Vincent said.

The Cossacks have been just as impressive on the defensive side of the basketball as they are allowing opponents to score just 46 points per contest.

Despite their strong start to the season, coach Vincent and the Cossacks still have some work to be done.

You know you’ve got to never let your guard down and get right back to work. We’re going to continue to stress rebounding and we know we’ve got to have ball pressure. I think our spacing and our ball movement got better, but there were still some times that it got sticky. Bill Vincent – Sioux Valley Head Coach

Click the video player above to see highlights of Sioux Valley’s win over Flandreau as shown on KELO-TV.