Sioux, Lyon Counties post highest positive rates in Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two northwest Iowa counties have the highest percent positive COVID-19 case rates in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s (DPH) COVID-19 dashboard in its website lists the 14-day percent positive rate for Sioux County as 20.9% and 19.9% for Lyon County as of Sept. 11.

Other rates in northwest Iowa include 17.8% in Plymouth, 10.8% in O’Brien and 8.2% in Osceola. Dickinson County, which had a COVID-19 case surge earlier this summer, has a rate of 5.8%.

The rates are higher than the rates in the six counties where Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closed bars and taverns because of surging coronavirus rates. Those six counties are Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story. Johnson had the highest rate at 16.3%. Story, 14.95%, Black Hawk was 8.2%, Linn 8.1%, Polk, 7.9% and Dallas 6.8%.

Sioux County has 1,046 total COVID-19 cases. Lyon County has 179. Both counts are considerably lower than 14,413 cases in Polk County, which has a population of about 440,000. Sioux County had its first two COVID-19 cases in residents on March 22 and 26. One resident was not in the county at the time of the positive test.

Iowa has tested 690,297 individuals. According to the DPH, 1 in 5 Iowans have been tested. The state’s estimated 2019 population is 3,155,070. The COVID-19 case count is 73,028.

DPH said 16,865 Sioux County residents have been tested. The county’s estimated 2019 population is 34,855. The DPH lists 46% of the positive cases in the 18-40 age range.

In Lyon County, 3,393 people have been tested. The county’s estimated 2019 population is 11,755.

The percentages are in line with the state percentages as 49% of all COVID-19 cases are in the 18-40 age range.