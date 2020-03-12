Sioux Falls’s new superintendent dealing with coronavirus at her Washington state school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new superintendent in the Sioux Falls School District is handling the coronavirus in her current district.

Dr. Jane Stavem was named the new Sioux Falls superintendent on March 6. Stavem is the superintendent in the Lake Washington, Washington, School District. She will replace Dr. Bill Maher on July 1.

A post on the Lake Washington district’s website said the school district is closed from today through March 27.

Stavem said in her website post that on Thursday and Friday “We will be planning for an alternative model with the following services:

Available childcare during school hours for families who are not able to remain home or serve in critical community roles such as healthcare and first responders.

Available meals for children provided at school sites – details to follow.

Available educational resources with supports for at-home learning.

In March 6 interview Stavem said the Lake Washington School District was working closely with public health officials in what was a fluid situation.

Stavem said it appeared that more states would be dealing with coronavirus including South Dakota.

“One of the differences is probably is just the nature that it appeared in this area where there were a number of cases in an isolated location that happened quickly and so it’s been a very fluid situation that we’ve been working closely with our public health officials and our elected representatives…,” Stavem said.

Should the coronavirus hit Sioux Falls, Stavem said, it would hopefully be a more gradual situation and not “something that slams quite so quickly,” Stavem said.

On Jan. 21, the Center for Disease Control announced the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in Washington state. The Lake Washington School District is in the three-county area hit hardest with coronavirus in the state.

The state’s governor banned gatherings of 250 or more people in those three counties. School closures followed shortly after.