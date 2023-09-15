SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 15. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Omaha.

Rapid City police are investigating a man’s death. Officers were called to the 100 block of Omaha Street Friday morning for a man who was found dead.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in a hit and run that killed a woman on the Rosebud Reservation last year.

It has been a quiet afternoon across KELOLAND. We will keep things quiet through the weekend and first half of next week.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.