Sioux Falls West’s Ethan Behrend throws no-hitter

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls West earned a 14-0 win over the Renner Royals, following a complete game, no-hitter from Post 15 pitcher Ethan Behrend.

Behrend threw all seven innings on just 77 pitches, which is an impressive 11 pitches per inning.

The right-handed pitcher allowed zero runs on zero hits, while walking just one hitter and striking out seven. Behrend was one batter away from a perfect game.

That win advanced Sioux Falls West to 16-7 on the season.

Post 15 is back in action on Wednesday, July 7 when they play in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

West will host Pierre Post 8 at 1 p.m. and you can stream that game on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

