Sioux Falls West to host Aberdeen in the Livestream Game of the Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Day returns with the final livestream game in the month of June. Sioux Falls West will host Aberdeen for a 1 p.m. contest.

Unlike class ‘B’ legion baseball, class ‘A’ uses a seed point based system to determine their playoff field.

The top fifteen teams will make the first round of playoffs as Brandon Valley will earn an automatic bid to the state tournament as they are the host team.

Sioux Falls West sits towards the top as they own a 14-6 league record, with an impressive 42.200 seed point average. However, Aberdeen owns a 4-22 record and they will be looking for a much needed win on Wednesday.

ABERDEEN 4-22

Aberdeen has played the second most league games this season at 26 games, just two games behind Watertown (28).

Offensively, the Smitty’s have been solid scoring 5.5 runs per contest this season, however their greatest struggle has come on the defensive side of the ball.

Aberdeen is allowing more than nine runs per game defensively as their pitching staff owns a 7.547 earned run average.

Josh Steinwandt has been solid on the bump as he owns a 3.150 ERA in 33.1 innings pitched.

SIOUX FALLS WEST 14-6

Sioux Falls West sits towards the top of the class ‘A’ legion standings and they are looking to stay there with a win on Wednesday.

Post 15 West has been solid on offense as they are scoring more than seven and a half runs per contest this season.

While they’ve been sharp offensively, they’ve been just as strong on defense.

Sioux Falls has allowed just 80 runs over their 20 games, which averages out to just four runs per contest.

Wednesday’s game will begin at 1 p.m. and you can stream the action on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.