Sioux Falls Washington meets Rapid City Stevens on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fifth ranked Sioux Falls Washington will host Rapid City Stevens on Friday at Howard Wood Field and the game will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com.

Sioux Falls Washington snapped a two game losing skid with a 44-29 win over Watertown.

“The kids started fast and that’s something we have talked about over the past few weeks. We went right down the field, had a really nice drive, stalled out, but got the ball back and scored. Then we got the ball back again and scored and so starting quickly certainly helped,” Washington coach Ryan Evans said.

The Washington offense scored a season high 44 points last week but is still looking to build some consistency on both sides of the ball.

“We need to continue to improve on first down and I think that’s a theme for us on both sides of the ball. Last week, it got better and better, but it needs to continue for us to be in a position to compete in October,” Evans said.

The Warriors will now prepare to play Rapid City Stevens on Friday. The Raiders have face three ranked teams in their short four game season.

“They have some dangerous players and some weapons, with that being said, they’ve had to go through some adversity and what we’ve learned through adversity, through all of this, is that the adversity is making people stronger,” Evans said. “We expect to get their best on Friday night.”

Washington will not just be looking for their third win of the season, but they’ll also be looking for a 2020 homecoming win.

“We’re excited about that and the kids are excited about that too. We get to have some sort of homecoming festivities and it’s great to see the smiling faces,” Evans said. “At the end of the day, they know the culminating homecoming activity is the game. Everything we do this week is in preparation for the game, with a little homecoming fun on the side.”

