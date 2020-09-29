Sioux Falls Washington earns 35-14 win over Rapid City Stevens

Click the video player above to watch the full game from Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors picked up a homecoming win, 35-14 over Rapid City Stevens.

The Warriors cruised to a second half lead and eventually sealed the game with a big defensive play, but the Raiders didn’t make it easy for Washington.

Following a fourth down stop, the Raiders marched 47 yards, in eight plays and capped the drive with a 3 yard touchdown run by Uriah Glynn.

3 yard touchdown for Uriah Glynn and @rcstevensraider leads 7-0, mid first quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/iCoklP24Sm — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2020

The 7-0 Rapid City lead held until the second quarter when an interception by Zach Burgers, gave the Warriors great field position.

Interception for Zach Burgers and @SFW_Football. First and ten at the RC Stevens 12. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/5zPdXVmCsj — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2020

Following a delay of game, Washington’s Max Thomson found Josh Piper for the 17 yard score, tying the game at 7.

Delay of game penalty➡️17 yard TD pass from Max Thomson to Josh Piper. It's 7-7, 10:40 first half. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/ziixqDE4F5 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2020

The two teams would exchange turnovers and then came Rapid City’s best drive of the game. An 11 play, 66 yard drive that took nearly 5 minutes, led to a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Joe Weber.

1 yard touchdown run from Joe Weber and it's 14-7 @rcstevensraider leads with 1:39 left first half. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/iVMiEjg8F5 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2020

The Raiders led 14-7 at halftime.

But that’s when the Warriors found their groove.

Blessing Taniah would score from five yards away, to tie the game at 14.

5 yard touchdown run for Blessing Taniah and it's all tied at 14 between @SFW_Football and @rcstevensraider.

Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/tWvfHxSLXS — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2020

On the next drive, the Warriors grabbed their first lead when Taniah capped off a 3 play drive with a 31-yard touchdown run.

Blessing Taniah with touchdown number two this one from 31 yards away… @SFW_Football leads 21-14. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/xiwHmuHjuF — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2020

The Raiders would fumble the kick return, giving the Warriors first and ten from the 16, where three plays later Thomson found Piper to extend the lead.

Max Thomson finds Josh Piper for the four yard, @SFW_Football owns their largest lead, it's 28-14, late third quarter. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/hFoV7KQu4C — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2020

The Warriors 21-point third quarter opened a 28-14 lead. Late in the game, the Raiders were still trying to claw back into the contest, but Senior linebacker and Nebraska Cornhusker commit Randolph Kpai, sealed the game with an interception.

PICK SIX!! @d_kpai with the interception for six and @SFW_Football owns a 35-14 lead, 28 unanswered for the Warriors. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/DylOLbXWRw — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 26, 2020

Washington would score 28 unanswered points to earn the 35-14 win over Rapid City Stevens.

The Warriors (3-2) were led by Max Thomson who was 20-28 on pass attempts for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

Blessing Taniah ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns, on just ten carries.

Rapid City Stevens (0-5) was led by quarterback Joe Weber, who rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown, while throwing for 57 yards.

Uriah Glynn rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown as well.

Click the video player below to see full game highlights, with commentary:

Click the video player below to see Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone Highlights:

Click the links below to see more high school football highlights from Week 5