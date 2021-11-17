Sioux Falls to allow for curbside garbage pickup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Garbage haulers must offer curbside and valet trash pick up to customers in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls City Council voted 6-2 to allow for haulers and residents to choose curbside pickup but an amendment from council member Rick Kiley that said haulers must provide the option of curbside or valet service to customers was approved first.

“…This will give everybody that choice,” Kiley said during the council meeting. It also protects customers who need or want valet service, Kiley said.

The council’s decision comes after the city had temporarily lifted its ban on curbside garbage placement because of staffing concerns of garbage haulers during the pandemic. That was followed by a discussions of the solid waste committee and a community survey about garbage options in the city.

Council member Christine Erickson and Marshall Selberg both commented on the work the council and the city’s solid waste committee did on the topic of garbage pickup and placement.

“I tell you what I have had more conversations on garbage in the last week than I’ve had on cannabis and we’re giving cannabis licenses tomorrow,” Erickson said.

Kiley said the change was needed to allow garbage haulers to be more efficient.

The council’s decision on curbside came after it also considered council member Greg Neitzert’s amendment that kept the city’s existing ordinance which does not allow for curbside garbage pickup.

Neitzert said his amendment “maintains the community standard.” It maintains a high level of service and protects community beauty, he said.

Although a community survey with roughly 4,000 responses showed support for a curbside option, direct input Neitzert said he received is supportive of maintaining the community standard of no curbside service.

Neitzert’s amendment was defeated 5-3. Council members Alex Jensen, Erickson Selberg, Curt Soehl, and Kiley voted no on Neitzert’s amendment. Council members Pat Starr, Neitzert and Janet Brekke voted in favor of Neitzert’s amendment.

After the Neitzert amendment vote, Brekke said she’d support Kiley’s amendment because it included both options.

Council members and the public have discuss the potential negative impact of trash which may blow from containers placed at the curb and the length of time trash containers are left at the curb.

Erickson said one of the problems is that customers need larger garbage containers if there are items overflowing the container.

The council and the public have also discussed the potential positive impact of increased efficiencies for haulers by allowing curbside service.

Starr doubted that curbside service will help reduce or control costs for the customer.

Soehl said he started in support of Neitzert’s amendment but then he realized it probably wouldn’t work. Haulers and customers are already violating the city ordinance by having garbage placed and picked up the curb.

He said he’s also heard from the public, “Don’t make it so I have to turn in my neighbor,” Soehl said in referring to curbside placement.

Still, Soehl said he wants to customers to have the valet option as well as curbside.

Neitzert and Starr voted against the change to in the city ordinance to require the two options.