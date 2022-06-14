SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After months of research and hard work, two Sioux Falls students will have their history projects virtually displayed in the Smithsonian Museums.

The projects are a part of the annual National History Day competition for 8th to 12th grade students, including Mollie Kruse of Ben Reifel Middle School and Nathan Arens at Roosevelt High School.

Nathan Arens (right).

Now a sophomore at Roosevelt, Arens first began thinking about his project in 8th grade when his social studies class was learning about the abolitionist John Brown and how his death made him a martyr for the movement to end slavery.

“It kind of interested me because he was one of the only people to really fight [against] slavery with more brutal tactics,” Arens said.

With the help of Memorial Middle School social studies teacher, Marta Benson, Arens used the Library of Congress to find old newspaper clippings, images of the abolitionist and letters from Brown to build a documentary film.

“It’s always just interested me, learning and watching documentaries,” Arens said.

After three months researching the project and creating the film, Arens began presenting his work at local and state competitions. He wasn’t expecting his project to make it past the state level.

“It’s pretty cool knowing it’s made it all the way up to nationals and made it to the museum,” Arens said.

14-year-old Mollie Kruse first began her National History Day project in September of 2021. The idea for her exhibit started in 2020 after learning about the protests at Mount Rushmore when then-President Donald Trump visited on the 4th of July. The event got Kruse thinking about the Black Hills and who owned the land.

Mollie Kruse with her ‘Who Owns the Black Hills?’ project. Photo courtesy: Anna Kruse

“I was home alone one night, and I just Googled it and I read all these articles and just got super interested,” Kruse said. “That night I think I ended up finding five different websites and was already taking notes because I found it so interesting.”

With the help of her teacher, Danyelle Cleveland, Kruse began focusing her research on the Treaty of Fort Laramie and how it led to the Battle of Little Big Horn and the Massacre at Wounded Knee.

“It started as just a class project and then I got really into it,” Kruse said. “I’m a history buff so it kind of became what it was.”

Cleveland said she’s been impressed by Kruse’s inquisitiveness and proud of how far her project has made it.

“She took that challenge head on,” Cleveland said. “Her drive for relevant primary resources impressed me so much. She went to Augustana [University] and she worked with our librarian at Ben Reifel.”

Like Arens, Kruse was not expecting her project to make it all the way to the national level and be featured on the Smithsonian website.

“It was crazy because state had been [virtual] because of weather and everything so I opened an email within 10 minutes of the end of class and I read it and was, like, freaking out because I didn’t expect that,” Kruse said.

This Saturday, the National History Day competition will release the names of the winners and while both students are excited and nervous to see how they’ll do, they’re both already looking forward to next year’s project. Kruse wants to start a club at Washington High School in the fall to get more people involved and continue competing while Arens is hoping to focus on the Punic Wars in his next project.

“You’re just beyond happy for these kids going on to represent our school district, their families and their own love of history,” Cleveland said.

You can view their projects below:

Kruse is the daughter of KELOLAND News Executive Producer Anna Peters.