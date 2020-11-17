Sioux Falls Storm announce 2021 schedule

KELOLAND.com Original
Posted: / Updated:
masters report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm will open their 2021 season by hosting the Green Bay Blizzard on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

The Indoor Football League was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, which means the Storm enter 2021 as the defending IFL Champions.

The IFL will have three new markets in 2021. The Massachusetts Pirates, Northern Arizona Wranglers and Louisville Xtreme will join the league. Three other markets were set to join the league in 2020, but will now have their season debuts in 2021.

The Spokane Shock, Duke City Gladiators and Frisco Fighters will join the original six teams of Sioux Falls, Iowa, Bismarck, Arizona, Green Bay and Tucson.

DateOpponent
March 28Green Bay
April 3at Iowa
April 10at Bismarck
April 16Arizona
April 23Bismarck
May 1at Massachusetts
May 8Louisville
May 15Iowa
May 21at Green Bay
May 29Bye
June 5at Bismarck
June 12Spokane
June 19at Frisco
June 26Bismarck
July 3Bye
July 10Frisco
July 16Frisco
July 24at Iowa
2021 Storm Schedule

The Indoor Football League also announced that five teams are planning to play in 2022 as the league will add Columbus, Quad City, San Diego, Oakland and Cedar Rapids.

“We are extremely excited to be able to continue to grow the IFL, especially given the climate we are in during this atypical year,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “We were able to maintain our strict standards for team ownership and attract some great individuals and ownership groups into our league, which will only make us better. The future of the IFL continues to be very bright.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests