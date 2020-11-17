Sioux Falls Storm announce 2021 schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm will open their 2021 season by hosting the Green Bay Blizzard on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

The 2021 IFL Schedule … pic.twitter.com/JF93gcM8OF — Indoor Football League (@IndoorFL) November 17, 2020

The Indoor Football League was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, which means the Storm enter 2021 as the defending IFL Champions.

The IFL will have three new markets in 2021. The Massachusetts Pirates, Northern Arizona Wranglers and Louisville Xtreme will join the league. Three other markets were set to join the league in 2020, but will now have their season debuts in 2021.

The Spokane Shock, Duke City Gladiators and Frisco Fighters will join the original six teams of Sioux Falls, Iowa, Bismarck, Arizona, Green Bay and Tucson.

Date Opponent March 28 Green Bay April 3 at Iowa April 10 at Bismarck April 16 Arizona April 23 Bismarck May 1 at Massachusetts May 8 Louisville May 15 Iowa May 21 at Green Bay May 29 Bye June 5 at Bismarck June 12 Spokane June 19 at Frisco June 26 Bismarck July 3 Bye July 10 Frisco July 16 Frisco July 24 at Iowa 2021 Storm Schedule

The Indoor Football League also announced that five teams are planning to play in 2022 as the league will add Columbus, Quad City, San Diego, Oakland and Cedar Rapids.

“We are extremely excited to be able to continue to grow the IFL, especially given the climate we are in during this atypical year,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “We were able to maintain our strict standards for team ownership and attract some great individuals and ownership groups into our league, which will only make us better. The future of the IFL continues to be very bright.”