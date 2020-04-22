Sioux Falls senior graduation plan could be announced later this week, according to district official

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A graduation plan for seniors in the Sioux Falls School District could be announced later this week, according to DeeAnn Konrad, the district’s community relations supervisor.

The district sent a survey to 1,600 respondents to ask seniors about options for high school graduation. Konrad said 600 surveys were returned for about a 40% response rate.

School district officials have said graduation will not be held on May 24 because of COVID-19 but they were hoping to find an alternative date and method.