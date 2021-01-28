Sioux Falls Senator proposing statewide mask requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One Sioux Falls lawmaker wants a debate over a statewide mask mandate during the 96th legislative session.

Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) proposed Senate Bill 125, which would “require the wearing of face coverings in the state under certain conditions.” Nesiba announced his proposal on Twitter Wednesday night and said his bill is nearly identical to the mask requirement in effect in the city of Sioux Falls until March.

“Absent any leadership from Governor Noem, our state legislature is compelled to take action on masks modeled after my community of Sioux Falls,” Nesiba tweeted Wednesday.

He said after Sioux Falls passed a mask requirement, the city saw a decline in hospitalizations, positive cases and percent positive test results.

SB 125 is awaiting a committee assignment and a hearing date.