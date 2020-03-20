Sioux Falls schools distribute more than 6,000 meals during coronavirus closure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 6,000 meals were served to students in the Sioux Falls School District this week on Monday through Wednesday.

COVID-19 caused the schools to close on those three days. The district decided to serve breakfast kits and sack lunches at six locations on those days. The district had already had Thursday and Friday off for spring break.

Breakfast and lunches will continue next week while the district campuses are closed, said DeeAnn Konrad, the district’s communications and community education coordinator. Konrad said the district will use the same six distribution locations with the possible expansion to more sites.

Konrad said the public will be updated on any new locations.

The school district served 3,024 breakfast kits and 3,127 sack lunches. Children aged 1 to 18 are eligible for the meals.

The six distribution sites:

Laura B. Anderson Elementary: 1600 N Wayland Place

Hawthorne Elementary: 601 N Spring Avenue

Hayward Elementary: 400 N Valley View Road

Anne Sullivan Elementary: 3701 E 3rd Street

Terry Redlin Elementary: 1721 E Austin Street

Lowell Elementary: 710 W 18th Street

The district asks that families only send healthy members to pick the food up.