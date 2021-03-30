Sioux Falls School District: With only 40 days left ‘we must remain diligent’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has sent an email to parents, emphasizing the importance of continued diligence in combatting coronavirus as the school year nears its end.

Email from the Sioux Falls School District

The email advises families to monitor daily health, keep sick students at home until they’ve been tested, ensure proper mask use and maintain social distancing.

Sioux Falls School District Health Services Coordinator Molly Satter says this email is a friendly reminder to families, students and staff that while the finish line is in sight, preventative measures must still be followed.

Even with such practices in place, Satter says that the school district has faced its fair share of challenges throughout the year.

Despite the challenges, school has been able to stay in session, and Satter says the vaccination process has gone well for staff. “We’ve been really grateful for our health partners, Sanford and Avera, and the local pharmacies that have been able to provide vaccines” she says. “We’re really not hearing of staff who are not able to get in and be vaccinated — we have had a great turnout as far as staff being very excited and wanting to get in there and be vaccinated.”

Satter says there is some level of concern which led to the issuing of this reminder. “Student’s can’t be vaccinated at this point, and children can get COVID, so we want to make sure that if we can prevent that from happening that we’re doing that as well to the best of our abilities,” she says.

As spring continues to seep its way into KELOLAND, Satter says the warmer weather will be both welcomed and utilized.

A major part of the success of this school year of course, is the faculty. Satter made sure to give special thanks to the staff who have made it possible.