Sioux Falls School District to continue to pay hourly workers while school is out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will be paying hourly staff while school is closed because of COVID19, said DeeAnn Konrad, the district’s community education and communications director.

Konrad said the 1,300 hourly employees who work a nine or 10 month schedule will continue to be paid during closure.

“Paychecks will be calculated ‘as if’ they had worked the hours they were scheduled to work. In the future, they will have opportunities to make up those hours they aren’t working now,” Konrad said in an email.

The school district is using the same method it used when school is closed because of bad weather.

The district’s hourly employees on a 12-month schedule are still working remotely or at the assigned job site, Konrad.

The school district has 3,400 total employees.

Teaching staff will also be paid and they will begin remote teaching next week, Konrad said.

School was closed Monday through Wednesday of this week because of COVID19. The days off on Thursday and Friday were already scheduled as spring break.

School was also called off for in building learning next week because of COVID19.