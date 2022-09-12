SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As school year 2022/2023 begins, the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) has gained an additional 194 students over last year in its K-12 facilities, according to the district’s initial enrollment report following the 4th day of school.

Some of the headlines of the report:

Washington High School is now the largest in the district, with 1,874 students; up from 1,827 the previous year.

Terry Redlin Elementary is the only school with no change in enrollment numbers, remaining at 399 from last year.

Renberg Elementary saw the largest leap in enrollment among elementary institutions, adding 54 students over last year, for a total of 217 for the year.

The largest increase in enrollment among high schools (and in the district as a whole) is at Jefferson High, where the enrollment has risen 207 over last year to 1,715 students.

Total enrollment within the district (which includes K-12 as well as Pre-K and Jr.-K) as of the 4th day of school was 25,318.

This initial report is not final, and numbers change each year prior to the final report being issued. However, this report does offer a glimpse at what the year is likely to look like.

Further data from the report is represented in the graphs below.

This shows the initial enrollment of each grade range across the district.

This graph shows the difference in enrollment numbers in each grade range as compared to last year.

The following three graphs bread down initial enrollment at of the district’s elementary, middle and high schools, and compares them to the year before.