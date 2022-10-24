SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The student body that makes up the Sioux Falls School District speaks 77 languages, according to the latest demographic report from the district.

That’s down slightly from 79 languages during the 2021-2022 school year.

The majority of students speak Spanish (1,738) with Swahili being the third most spoken language (229). Nepali, Amharic, and Kuanyama also makeup the language makeup of the district.

In total, there are 2,632 English Language Learners enrolled in the district.

The number of languages spoken is just one way the district is measuring diversity among students.

The district continues to grow more diverse with the student population being 58% white followed by 14.7% Hispanic, 12.5% Black, 7.4% multi-racial, 4.5% Native American, 2.5% Asian American, and .2% of students being Pacific Islander.

Non-white student populations grew in the district between the 2021-22 academic year and the fall of 2022. The number of white students dropped 1% from 59.3%.

In total, there are 24,231 students enrolled in the current academic year. That’s 202 more students than the previous year.

The district noted that enrollment appears to have rebounded from the pandemic, finally increasing past the 2019-20 enrollment of 24,186 students.

The end of the free/reduced meal program that was available to all students during the pandemic means that families now have to apply once again to be a part of the program.

The report shows that 39% of all SFSD students are enrolled either free or reduced lunch with nearly half of elementary students enrolled (45%). At Sioux Falls middle schools, 37% of students are in the program and 30% of high school students as well.

The report also notes that there are 3,824 students aged 3 to 21-years-old in special education. Of those 3,824 students, 3,527 are enrolled in K-12 which accounts for 14.7% of total enrollment.

According to the district, if the special education program was its own school district, it would be the sixth largest in the state.