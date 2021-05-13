Sioux Falls School Board elections to be held next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–The Sioux Falls School District will hold a School Board election on Tuesday, May 18. There are five candidates running for two open seats.

The candidates running are Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker and Anthony Pizer.

On May 3, voter registration forms were due and absentee voting began, according to the school district website. For voters unable to vote on Election Day, absentee ballots are available. A voter must request an absentee ballot application from their county to vote in this way.

To fill out an absentee ballot application, voters must provide a copy of their Driver’s license, tribal ID with a picture, South Dakota High School, College or University Student ID, passport or other federal government ID. If a copy of this identification is not attached. the applicant’s signature must be notarized. The voter must also make sure they check the box stating they have lived in the municipality/ school district for 30 days within the past year.

The state requires your application for absentee ballot be received by the County Election Official no later than 5:00 p.m. the day before the election.

If a voter is confined because of a sickness or disability, a qualified voter may apply in writing and obtain an absentee ballot by an authorized messenger, and this ballot application much be received by the person in charge of the election before 3:00 p.m. on the day of the election.

Where can you vote?

There are 13 voting centers where the district will conduct its election and voters can go to any of these locations to cast their ballot.

These locations include:

Peace Lutheran Church

Memorial Middle School

Career & Tech Ed Academy

Maricar Community Center

Oyate Community Center

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

First Lutheran Church

Wesley United Methodist Church

Kenny Anderson Community Center

Morningside Community Center

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

Faith Baptist Fellowship Hall

Instructional Planning Center

The Sioux Area Metro is providing free bus rides for those looking to vote early. Voters who need a ride can use Route 5 to reach the Instructional Planning Center. These free daily passes will be given to any rider that uses the nearby bus stop at 38th Street and Phillips Avenue anytime between May 5 through 17. They are also offering free ride to the Instructional Planning Center for Paratransit riders for early voting.

For more information, you can call the Sioux Area Metro at (605) 367-7151.