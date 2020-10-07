Sioux Falls Roosevelt has second consecutive game canceled due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Top-ranked and undefeated Sioux Falls Roosevelt was set to host Rapid City Central on Friday, October 9, but that game has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns on the Rapid City Central football team.

Just in, Rapid City Central is unable to make play on Friday, according to the SF school district. They, along with @RoughFootball will be doing everything they can to find an opponent. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 7, 2020

This is the second straight game that Roosevelt has had to cancel as the Rough Riders were supposed to play a week ago.

The Rough Riders were scheduled to host Aberdeen Central on Friday, October 2, but that game was also canceled due to COVID-19 cases and close contacts on the Aberdeen football team.

That was the second straight game canceled by the Golden Eagles as Aberdeen was slated to play Sioux Falls Lincoln the week before prior.

When the Rough Riders lost their game on October 2, the school did a lot of searching both in state and out of state, but was unable to find an opponent.

According to the Sioux Falls School District, Roosevelt and the SFSD are looking for a new game.

“We will do everything we can try and get another opponent to play at Howard Wood Field on Friday evening vs. Roosevelt,” Sioux Falls School District Athletics Coordinator Casey Meile said.

Friday’s game is the fourth game to be canceled in week seven and the 34th game to be canceled this season.

Friday’s game was scheduled to livestream on KELOLAND.com. There will be a change to Friday’s plan. Stay tuned to KELOLAND.com to learn about Friday’s contest.