Sioux Falls Rep. says there’s been a ‘lack of personal responsibility’ at the Capitol; Republican leadership discuss medical marijuana process

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One Democrat Representative said she’s been disappointed in actions by other lawmakers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent eight positive cases during the 2021 session.

“When we first went into session we were told to practice personal responsibility,” Rep. Erin Healy (D-Sioux Falls) said during Thursday’s weekly news conferences. “The easy thing would be to wear a mask when you have symptoms and to get tested. Personal responsibility; that means you are taking care of the people around you too. It’s been very disappointing to see a lack of personal responsibility.”

Healy said she gets a COVID-19 test once a week to make sure she can keep doing her job as well as keep people around her safe.

Healy agreed with one lobbyist who told KELOLAND News there were much fewer people inside the Capitol this week. Healy said the hallways in Pierre have been a lot more clear of people during this three-day week at the Capitol.

“It’s a good week to take a step back,” Healy said. “We’ve been available from phone and many lobbyists have contacted us that way.”

Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission) said lawmakers are putting people in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.

“We are putting people at risk,” Heinert said. “Being from a place that does take mitigation efforts very serious, the House of Representatives would have been shut down.”

Heinert said lobbyists have been very respectful of the Senate’s mask requirements.

“Eight cases in a week is a high number,” Heinert said. “We all go home to our families and communities. The last thing anyone wants to do is take that home and spread it around.”

Both Heinert and Healy added they were not aware of any more positive coronavirus cases involving lawmakers and hoped everyone who did test positive recovers from the virus.

Sen. Heinert noted two proposed bills to require the governor’s office to disclose security costs for state officials as well as quarterly reports on state aircraft use, were denied on party lines.

Sen. Heinert also weighed in on the South Dakota Attorney General’s deadly crash investigation which an update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Heinert said he was disappointed in how long the investigation has taken. He said if the case didn’t involve the state’s top law enforcement officer it wouldn’t have taken this long. He also said he believed Jason Ravnsborg should have taken a leave of absence from his position as AG while the investigation went on.

Republican leadership explain implementing medical marijuana

Rep. Kent Peterson (R-Salem) said on Wednesday there was a nearly two and half hour hearing on House Bill 1100, which looks to modify the medical marijuana program and to create an interim committee to recommend implementation of the medical marijuana program.

Critics of the bill say HB 1100 overrules the will of the voters when they passed IM 26 legalizing medical marijuana by a nearly 70-30% margin. IM 26 called for the Department of Health to lead the implementation of medical marijuana in South Dakota starting July 1.

“We had very passionate testimony from the opponents of the bill,” Peterson said. He said the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world and IM 26 put all the implementation of medical marijuana in the hands of the Department of Health.

“It’s not just that easy,” said Peterson, adding just hiring more people to implement medical marijuana wouldn’t be the answer. “We want to make sure it is done safely and correctly.”

He said lawmakers are asking the voters for flexibility to implement medical marijuana.

Rep. Chris Johnson (R-Rapid City) said HB 1100 doesn’t overrule the will of the people, it helps implement IM26 properly.

Johnson called IM 26 a starting point and said no one is opposing the will of the voters on medical marijuana. Sen. Gary Cammack (R-Union Center) said there’s no intention to “slow walk” medical marijuana.

When asked about the energy concerns that hit the country this week, Sen. Cammack said it highlights the need to have diverse sources of power for the power grid. He said wind energy was not dependable as was solar energy.

Rep. Peterson also highlighted HB 1210, which would make an appropriation to the Board of Regents to provide grant funding for a new bioproducts facility at the research park in Brookings. He said when a load of soybeans leaves the field, it creates jobs.

Rep. Peterson pointed to Volga’s Prairie AquaTech where soybeans are turned into food for fish. He said every time soybeans leave the state of South Dakota, potential jobs involving those soybeans go with it.

“We need to find ways to add value,” said Peterson, adding the program could keep more young people in South Dakota to create the next POET. “We’re always going to keep trying to grow more. This is a way to create demand.”

There are 12 remaining legislative days scheduled for the 2021 session.