SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls continues to have one of the highest rates of labor participation among young professionals at 91.7%. That’s a higher rate than Minneapolis, Minnesota (88.1%) which has been named as the #1 place for young professionals.

A report released this week from Policy Genius ranks Sioux Falls as the #4 best city in the country for young professionals, falling behind Minneapolis, Nashville and Madison. The report looked at a variety of factors including percent of population, participation in labor, unemployment rate, cost of living, income per capita, average housing costs as a percentage of income and the number of “fun” businesses that attract younger workers.

In the report, young professionals in Sioux Falls were defined as 20 to 24-year-olds, a slightly smaller group than the other cities in the top five. In that range, Policy Genius found that 20 to 24-year-olds make up 28.6% of Sioux Falls’ population with 91.7% of that population participating in the labor force. The report also found that 88.7% of that age range is employed with a 1.8% unemployment rate.

The average income for young professionals in Sioux Falls is $67,117.

Other factors that kept Sioux Falls high on the list of cities for young professionals is the cost of living in the city which was below average compared to other cities. Housing costs in Sioux Falls also amount to approximately 17% of income according to the report.

Policy Genius also listed Sioux Falls as having 603 “fun” businesses. That includes restaurants, bars and entertainment venues that young workers frequent.

From 2017-2019 and in 2021, SmartAsset.com ranked Sioux Falls as the #1 city for young professionals for the cost of living, median gross rent, median earnings and other factors that make the city affordable compared to the rest of the country.

In 2021, KELOLAND News spoke with two young professional women in Sioux Falls who chose South Dakota as their home due to career opportunities and affordability. They also said the welcoming community, walkability of downtown and the entertainment options were part of the reason they felt Sioux Falls was a good city for young professionals. Both workers were a part of the Young Professionals Network in the City.

The Young Professionals Network is a group of professionals aged 21 to 39 that organizes networking events, personal and professional development, as well as social opportunities to attract and retain a young workforce.