Sioux Falls police responded to 228 firework calls on July 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though the Sioux Falls Jaycees cancelled their firework display, the number of calls for fireworks in town was close to average.

Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the department received 228 calls this year on July 4. In 2019, the department took in 213 calls about fireworks. On July 5, Sioux Falls police had 77 calls this year and 65 last year.

11 citations were given between June 29 and July 6.

“That’s probably about what we’ve seen before. Sometimes we’ve seen them higher sometimes we’ve seen them lower,” Clemens said.