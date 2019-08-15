Sioux Falls Police requesting four new patrol officers to match growing population

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Police Department is continuing to grow as the city itself grows, in terms of population and square miles.

In Mayor Paul TenHaken’s recommended 2020 budget, the department plans to add four patrol officers and a community resource officer focused on mental health.

Part of that reason for getting more officers on the force is the rise in calls for service and to better patrol the 74 square miles of Sioux Falls.

