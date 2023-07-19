SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls informed the City Council July 18 that it would be short $2 Million due to an issue with tax collections.

“The State in this month withheld $2 million from us,” said City Finance Director Shawn Pritchett in the July 18 informational meeting, “based on an audit that they had conducted with a business that erroneously paid $2 million in taxes between the years of 2017 and 2020.”

In order to repay that business for their overpayment of taxes, the state had now held back $2 million in taxes, Pritchett explained.

“Sometimes we have things that we cannot expect to happen,” Pritchett told the Council.

Later in the meeting, Central District Councilor Curt Soehl questioned Pritchett about the situation, asking if the City was provided any data to back up the State’s claim that taxes had been overpaid.

“We haven’t requested it in the past,” Pritchett responded, “and typically we’re on the better end of this bargain because usually when they’re doing audits we’re receiving more money as opposed to giving some back.”

“If they paid it to us over four years, wouldn’t it be appropriate to pay it back over four years,” Soehl asked before interjecting that the question had been rhetorical and moving on.

Later still, Northeast District Councilor Pat Starr chimed in on the matter, noting that this withholding could have been a much bigger deal were the city not in a good financial situation. “That’s a size thing for Sioux Falls,” he said.

The final discussion of the matter came from Council Chair Marshall Selberg, who asked is such withholdings of overpayments were common occurrences.

“The State regularly goes in and performs random audits of different businesses and then makes determinations if they underpaid — in this case overpaid,” answered Pritchett. “It’s not uncommon for us to have audits — but it’s very atypical for us to have a giveback of this significance.”

KELOLAND News reached out to the State Department of Revenue to ask about the audit, but as not received a response. We also reached out to the City, asking how such an overpayment could be made, and whose responsibility it is to collect the tax; the City or the State.

The City did not comment on the payment or the collection of taxes, instead telling KELOLAND that questions about the audit will need to be answered by the State Department of Revenue.