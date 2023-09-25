SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– On Tuesday, work will begin on the Sioux Falls One Stop location that will house 12 state agencies.

The groundbreaking for the 280,000-square-foot building starts at 2:30 p.m. at its Dawley Farm location. Dream Design International, who also worked on the Rapid City One Stop in 2022, will again design the new building.

The following agencies will move to the new Sioux Falls One Stop but were previously located at various places around the city.

Bureau of Administration

Bureau of Human Resources

Bureau of Information and Telecommunications

Department of Corrections

Department of Education

Department of Health

Department of Human Services

Department of Labor and Regulation

Department of Public Safety

Department of Revenue

Department of Social Services

According to a news release from Dream Design on September 14, over 650 state employees will be housed in the new building, which is almost three times the physical size as the Rapid City One Stop.

In May, KELOLAND News reported that people criticized the city council’s approval for the location at a meeting and pointed out the lack of public transportation stops at Dawley Farm. At the time, the closest stop was a 0.6-mile walk to the One Stop. People also took issue with the possibility of limited parking for all 650 employees, plus anyone driving there for its resources.

Dream Design’s September news release said efforts were made between the design company and city and state officials to revise the plans and improve transportation routes. The rendering of Sioux Falls One Stop on Dream Design’s website highlights a bus stop right in front of the building.

The 12 state agencies are expected to move into the finished building in early 2025.