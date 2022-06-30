SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tanya Harder and Ava Ohnstad like to have a good time.

After enjoying a tractor and trailer party ride while on vacation, the duo wants to offer a similar experience to people in Sioux Falls. That led the two, along with their husbands Jason Harder and Shawn Ohnstad, to create SuFu Tractor.

“We love sitting on the deck in the summer, spring and fall entertaining neighbors and friends,” Ava told KELOLAND News. “It’s like a deck on wheels.”

That ‘deck on wheels’ will be a 25-foot long trailer customized with lights and music accompanied by beer and hard seltzer sales. It will be pulled by a Case IH tractor that has been parked in front of Remedy Brewing Company for a handful of days.

Remedy has allowed SuFu Tractor to use its back parking lot for pickup and dropoff for the estimated 75-minute party rides around the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls.

“We have gone through all of the licensing requirements needed to run this in and we have put in extra high walls along the side of the trailer to ensure that there is no one that falls out,” Tanya said. “It’s fully enclosed, so there is no way really to exit until we drop the back stairwell. We feel very confident that this will be a safe, secure ride.”

SuFu Tractor founders Tanya Harder, left, Ava Ohnstad, right.



Tanya encouraged anyone curious about the ride to get in touch with her or Ava.

The trailer will hold roughly up to 25 people. SuFu Tractor will have age requirements of 21 years old and signed waivers before people get on board for the ride.

SuFu Tractor follows in the footsteps of previous party modes of transportation like buses and the Sioux Falls Sip-N-Cycle, which started offering rides in 2014.

Currently, SuFu Tractor has the tractor but is still completing the design of the 25-foot trailer. Bookings have started through the SuFu Tractor website and Tanya said there are openings for August and September dates.

“In July, we are waiting on our trailer to arrive and as soon as that comes, we will be opening hopefully a few more dates,” Tanya said.

People interested in private events or getting more information are encouraged to contact SuFu Tractor through their website.

“We hope it’ll be a big hit,” Ava said. “We love downtown. We love to have a good time. I think Sioux Falls loves to have a good time. We hope that SuFu tractor is a place where strangers can become friends.”